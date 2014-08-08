Brazil's BM&FBovespa sees expenses at low end of forecast this year

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, which runs Brazil’s sole listed financial exchange, expects sales, general and administrative expenses at the low end of its target range of 595 million reais to 615 million reais ($258 million to $267 million) for this year, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said.

Strict expense controls helped BM&FBovespa post second-quarter net income that beat analysts estimates on Thursday. Profit at the São Paulo-based company reached 250.1 million reais, compared with an average estimate of 249 million reais, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 2.3029 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)