FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BM&FBovespa net falls as expenses rise, revenue slips
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 11:43 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa net falls as expenses rise, revenue slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole financial bourse, reported lower fourth-quarter net income after expenses surged and revenue from derivatives and equities trading came in below expectations.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company fell 22 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 217.18 million reais ($111 million), well below the 255.6 million reais estimated in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

The company said in a securities filing that it estimates capital expenditures between 260 million reais and 290 million reais for 2013, and between 170 million reais and 200 million reais for 2014. Guidance for operational expenses this year was reiterated at 560 million reais to 580 million reais - the same range as last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.