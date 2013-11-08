Brazil's BM&FBovespa to invest up to 90 mln reais this quarter

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed financial exchange, plans to invest as much as 90 million reais ($39 million) in the fourth quarter, a senior executive said on Friday.

The company expects capital spending to reach at least 60 million in the three months through Dec. 31, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia said at an event to discuss third-quarter earnings.

On Thursday, BM&FBovespa SA posted net income of 281.6 million reais, below the average estimate of 291 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.