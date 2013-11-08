FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BM&FBovespa to invest up to 90 mln reais this quarter
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa to invest up to 90 mln reais this quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed financial exchange, plans to invest as much as 90 million reais ($39 million) in the fourth quarter, a senior executive said on Friday.

The company expects capital spending to reach at least 60 million in the three months through Dec. 31, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia said at an event to discuss third-quarter earnings.

On Thursday, BM&FBovespa SA posted net income of 281.6 million reais, below the average estimate of 291 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.