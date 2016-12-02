FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Spain open to putting BMN up for auction before Bankia merger
December 2, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 9 months ago

Spain open to putting BMN up for auction before Bankia merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is open to auctioning state-owned Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) to potential suitors before a potential merger with fellow nationalised lender Bankia, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Switzerland late on Thursday, Guindos said the government bailout fund, the Frob, would consider any offers for BMN if they were seen as beneficial for taxpayers.

"In BMN, there'll be a period in which third parties, which believe it's worth it, can make bids. After that, if there are no offers which we consider acceptable, we'll go ahead with the studies of a merger between Bankia and BMN," de Guindos said.

The government will pass a law on Friday giving it until the end of 2019 to privatise Bankia, a source said on Thursday.

The Spanish government holds 65.5 percent of Bankia, a symbol of Spain's financial crisis when it lost more than 19 billion euros in 2012 because of soured real estate holdings. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick and David Holmes)

