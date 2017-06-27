(Adds details, background)
MADRID, June 27 Spain's state-owned Bankia
has agreed to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a
7.8-for-1 share swap deal, it said on Tuesday, valuing the
smaller lender at around 825 million euros ($924 million).
The deal comes after years of consolidation across the
Spanish banking sector, with the number of lenders cut to 13
from 55 in 2008 before a housing market bubble burst, triggering
an almost five-year economic slump.
The two nationalised banks - both formed from the merger of
several failed lenders - were bailed out at the height of the
financial crisis with around 24 billion euros of public money
after heavy losses on property loans.
The state holds around 66 percent of Bankia, Spain's
fourth-largest lender, and 65 percent of the smaller BMN.
In a statement to the market regulator, Bankia said it would
issue a maximum of 205.7 million new shares to help finance the
deal which would increase earnings per share by 16 percent after
three years and would be positive after one year.
Bankia said that after the deal was finalised, it saw
fully-loaded core capital ratio - a closely watched measure of a
bank's strength - of 12 percent by December with a Return on
Tangible Equity (ROTE) increase of around 120 basis points.
The deal should be finalised by the end of this year, Bankia
said in a statement to the market regulator.
Bankia, whose shares jumped nearly 3 percent at the open
following the announcement, will hold a conference call with
analysts at 0800 GMT to explain the details of the deal.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)