(Adds details, background)

MADRID, June 27 Spain's state-owned Bankia has agreed to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a 7.8-for-1 share swap deal, it said on Tuesday, valuing the smaller lender at around 825 million euros ($924 million).

The deal comes after years of consolidation across the Spanish banking sector, with the number of lenders cut to 13 from 55 in 2008 before a housing market bubble burst, triggering an almost five-year economic slump.

The two nationalised banks - both formed from the merger of several failed lenders - were bailed out at the height of the financial crisis with around 24 billion euros of public money after heavy losses on property loans.

The state holds around 66 percent of Bankia, Spain's fourth-largest lender, and 65 percent of the smaller BMN.

In a statement to the market regulator, Bankia said it would issue a maximum of 205.7 million new shares to help finance the deal which would increase earnings per share by 16 percent after three years and would be positive after one year.

Bankia said that after the deal was finalised, it saw fully-loaded core capital ratio - a closely watched measure of a bank's strength - of 12 percent by December with a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) increase of around 120 basis points.

The deal should be finalised by the end of this year, Bankia said in a statement to the market regulator.

Bankia, whose shares jumped nearly 3 percent at the open following the announcement, will hold a conference call with analysts at 0800 GMT to explain the details of the deal. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)