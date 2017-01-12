FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-BMO Capital Markets appoints chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds confirmation from BMO, comment from head of unit)

By Matt Scuffham and Marcy Nicholson

TORONTO/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal confirmed on Thursday it had appointed Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets business, promoting him from his current role as head of global trading products.

Canada's fourth-biggest lender also appointed Kelsey Gunderson and Chris Taves as managing director and co-heads of global trading products. The changes take effect on Monday.

In a press release, BMO Capital Markets said Seabrook will oversee the division's risk, balance sheet, regulatory and compliance functions.

Seabrook joined BMO in 2004 as managing director and head of equity-linked and mutual fund-linked products. He took up his most recent role as global head of trading products with responsibility for global equities, fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) and global structured products in 2015.

"Luke brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience and an exceptional track record of managing risks and delivering innovative products to clients," said Pat Cronin, Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

