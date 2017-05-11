FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMO Harris cannot invoke payday lender's arbitration clause - 4th Circuit
May 11, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 3 months ago

BMO Harris cannot invoke payday lender's arbitration clause - 4th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

BMO Harris Bank cannot force the arbitration of a lawsuit accusing it of aiding an allegedly illegal payday loan scheme by processing payments for the lender, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said BMO, a U.S. unit of the Bank of Montreal, cannot rely on an arbitration clause in the payday lender's loan agreements because it is unenforceable, affirming a lower court's decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q4PVpL

