BMO Harris cannot invoke payday lender's arbitration clause - 4th Circuit

BMO Harris Bank cannot force the arbitration of a lawsuit accusing it of aiding an allegedly illegal payday loan scheme by processing payments for the lender, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said BMO, a U.S. unit of the Bank of Montreal, cannot rely on an arbitration clause in the payday lender's loan agreements because it is unenforceable, affirming a lower court's decision.

