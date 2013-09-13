BMO Capital Markets adds traders, banker

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - BMO Capital Markets, the investment bank of Canada’s BMO Financial Group, said on Friday it has added three traders to its U.S. equity team in New York and a managing director to its energy group in Houston.

Jason Martinez, formerly of Nomura Securities, was named managing director in the Houston office.

Jim Gallagher and David Matlow, formerly of Barclays Capital, have joined BMO’s equity products trading team, along with Daniel Mara, according to the bank, which is expanding its presence in the United States, where it has worked for at least 50 years.