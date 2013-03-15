FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Montreal cuts CEO Downe's pay to C$9.2 million
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of Montreal cuts CEO Downe's pay to C$9.2 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal cut the pay of Chief Executive Bill Downe by 7 percent in 2012 due to the bank’s failure to meet certain performance goals, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

Downe, who became CEO in 2007, was paid total compensation of C$9.2 million ($9.03 million) for the year, down from C$9.9 million in 2011.

His pay included C$1.25 million in salary, a cash bonus of C$1 million, restricted share units of C$3.55 million, stock options worth C$2.1 million and differed stock units worth C$1.3 million.

BMO earned C$4.2 billion in 2012, up 35 percent from 2011.

“The bank, however, fell short against the performance measures established for the incentive pools,” BMO said in the filing.

BMO is Canada’s No. 4 bank by assets and runs Harris Bank in the U.S. Midwest.

The pay of Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Ed Clark for 2012 was also reduced. It was cut by 4.4 percent to C$10.9 million, TD said last month, after the bank, Canada’s second biggest, took charges related to litigation reserves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.