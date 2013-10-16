FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMO Financial names Techar chief operating officer
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 12:54 PM / 4 years ago

BMO Financial names Techar chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BMO Financial Group said on Wednesday it appointed Frank Techar as its new chief operating officer, effective Nov. 1, in a bid to work more efficiently with clients and capitalize on its scale across Canada and the United States.

Techar, who is currently president and chief executive of personal and commercial banking, is a long-time BMO executive and formerly headed the bank’s U.S. personal and commercial business, in his position as head of BMO’s Chicago-based Harris Bankcorp, which is now known as BMO Harris Bank.

BMO said Techar is assuming overall responsibility for the bank’s personal and commercial and wealth businesses, as well as its retail distribution channels. Techar will also be in charge of many aspects of the bank’s technology and marketing deployment, as it moves to grow its customer base.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.