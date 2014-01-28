FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Montreal agrees deal to buy UK's F&C for 708 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of Montreal agrees deal to buy UK's F&C for 708 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bank of Montreal confirmed on Tuesday it will acquire UK fund manager F&C Asset Management, operator of the world’s oldest investment trust, for an agreed 708 million pounds ($1.17 billion) in cash to expand its wealth management arm.

The announcement follows a statement from F&C on Monday that it had received an offer, sending its shares up 28 percent at one point, to close at 116.4 pence.

F&C said its shareholders will be entitled to receive 120 pence in cash for each F&C share held.

The fund manager, which traces its roots back to the launch of the Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust in 1868, also updated the market, saying it had 82.1 billion pounds of assets under management at the end of 2013, down from 90.1 billion three months earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.