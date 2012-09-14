FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMO to cut 200 jobs at U.S. unit, more coming
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

BMO to cut 200 jobs at U.S. unit, more coming

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Job cuts part of integration of M&I unit

* Bank announced branch closures, layoffs in June

* More cuts to come, spokesman says

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal will cut an additional 200 jobs in its U.S. division as part of the integration of Wisconsin lender Marshall & Illsley, which it bought in 2011 for $4.1 billion, and it warned more cuts are on the way.

The reductions, which come on top of 130 job cuts announced in June, are mostly due to overlap between M&I and BMO’s existing U.S. Harris Bank network, Jim Kappel, head of media relations at Harris, said on Friday.

He said the cuts will take place over the next five months, and will not be the last by the bank as it incorporates the new unit.

“There will be additional reductions that take place as we continue to move through the integration process, however we have not finalized specific plans at this time,” he said in an email.

BMO, Canada’s No. 4 bank, acquired M&I last July in a deal that doubled its U.S. branch count.

The bank said in June it expected to wring $400 million in annual cost savings from the acquisition, up from an original estimate of just over $300 million.

BMO’s shares ended the session up 0.4 percent at C$58.38 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.