FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Montreal cuts 60 capital markets jobs
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 6 years ago

Bank of Montreal cuts 60 capital markets jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Job cuts come as banks focus on cost control

* Bank of Montreal to report results next week

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal has cut 60 jobs at its capital markets division, and Canada’s No. 4 bank said staff reductions are due to concerns about productivity in the current capital markets environment.

“The reductions are part of our focus on productivity and we would expect to continue to be hiring over the course of the year as we grow our businesses,” said bank spokesman Paul Deegan, who would not confirm the number of jobs cut.

Canada’s banks have vowed to control costs as they deal with expectations of slowing consumer loan growth and narrow interest margins.

BMO will kick off the first-quarter results reporting season for Canadian banks on Tuesday. BMO’s fourth-quarter results to missed analysts’ forecasts due to a weak performance in its capital markets business.

BMO shares were up 9 Canadian cents at C$58.27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.

The bank’s capital markets division employs around 2,300 people.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.