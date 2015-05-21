FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-F&C Investments appoints three new hires to European sales team
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-F&C Investments appoints three new hires to European sales team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager F&C Investments, part of Bank of Montreal , said it appointed Robert Elfstrom, Frank Steffen and Carolin Topfer to its continental European distribution team.

Elfstrom joins F&C as director, Nordic region. He will manage new and existing wholesale and institutional client relationships in the region, the company said.

Prior to this, he worked at Franklin Templeton Investments where he was a sales director for the Nordic region.

Steffen joins as senior sales director in the wholesale distribution team, based in Munich. He was previously a sales director for wholesale and strategic clients at BlackRock Investment Management in Germany.

Topfer joined as sales support, based in Munich. She will assist the European wholesale team, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

