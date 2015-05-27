FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMO posts rise in second-quarter profit, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

BMO posts rise in second-quarter profit, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 27(Reuters) - Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender, reported a higher second-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in its wealth management and U.S. banking businesses, and raised its quarterly dividend.

The company said net income for the quarter ended April 30 was C$999 million, or C$1.49 per share, compared with C$1.08 billion, or C$1.60 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, earnings rose to C$1.71.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.66 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.