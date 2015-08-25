FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Montreal reports higher quarterly profit
August 25, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Montreal reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest bank, reported a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in its wealth management and personal and commercial banking businesses.

Net income in the quarter ended July 31 was C$1.19 billion, or C$1.80 per share, compared with C$1.13 billion, or C$1.67 per share, in the third quarter of 2014. On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$1.86.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.73 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

