Bank of Montreal lifts second-quarter earnings by 11 percent

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest bank, on Wednesday reported an 11 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, benefiting from a strong performance from its wealth management and capital markets businesses.

The bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.92 in the quarter to April 30, compared with C$1.73 the previous year. Analysts on average expected earnings of C$1.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.