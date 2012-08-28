FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Montreal profit rises 37 percent; dividend raised
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Montreal profit rises 37 percent; dividend raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, topping expectations, and the company raised its quarterly dividend.

BMO, Canada’s No. 4 lender and the first to report results for the third quarter ended on July 31, said it had earned C$970 million ($979.95 million), or C$1.42 a share, compared with C$708 million, or C$1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.49 a share, ahead of the C$1.39 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank also raised its quarterly dividend payout by 2 Canadian cents to 72 Canadian cents a share.

