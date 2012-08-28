FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BMO 3rd-qtr profit surges 37 pct, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BMO 3rd-qtr profit surges 37 pct, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 adj EPS C$1.49 vs est C$1.39

* U.S. acquisition pads bottom line

* Capital markets income falls

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal on Tuesday reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly profit, topping estimates, helped by the acquisition of U.S. bank Marshall & Illsley, and raised the quarterly dividend.

BMO, Canada’s No. 4 lender and the first to report results for the third quarter ended July 31, said it earned C$970 million (US$979.95 million), or C$1.42 a share, compared with C$708 million, or C$1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the bank earned C$1.49 a share, ahead of the C$1.39 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BMO paid $4.1 billion for Wisconsin-based Marshall & Illsley last July, part of a wave of takeovers by Canadian banks in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The deal doubled BMO’s already-sizeable U.S. branch count to about 650, and contributed C$117 million to the bank’s bottom line during the quarter, it said.

Bank officials said in June the acquisition should yield annual cost savings of at least $400 million, up from the previous target of $300 million.

All told, profit from BMO’s U.S. personal and commercial bank rose to C$127 million, up 34 percent from a year before.

BMO’s flagship Canadian P&C bank produced C$453 million in profit, up 2.4 percent, while income from its private client wealth management business rose 5.7 percent to C$109 million.

The only weak spot was its wholesale banking arm, BMO Capital Markets, where profit fell 14 percent to C$232 million from the year before.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend payout by 2 Canadian cents to 72 Canadian cents a share.

BMO had been the only Canadian bank not to have resumed dividend hikes in the wake of the 2008-09 U.S. financial crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.