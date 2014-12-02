Bank of Montreal reports fourth-quarter profit, raises dividend

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, but increased its dividend by 3 percent as revenue climbed from a year earlier.

Net income at Canada’s fourth-largest bank was C$1.07 billion ($941.57 million), or C$1.56 a share, for the fourth quarter ended Oct 31, compared with C$1.07 billion, or C$1.60 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were C$1.63 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.68 a share.