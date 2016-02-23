FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Montreal profit rises on U.S. retail banking growth
February 23, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Montreal profit rises on U.S. retail banking growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by growth in its U.S. personal and commercial banking business.

Net income for the first quarter ended Jan. 31 was C$1.07 billion, or C$1.58 per share, compared with C$1 billion, or C$1.46 per share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.75 per share.

Analysts on average had expected C$1.72 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
