Bank of Montreal profit rises on U.S. retail banking growth

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by growth in its U.S. personal and commercial banking business.

Net income for the first quarter ended Jan. 31 was C$1.07 billion, or C$1.58 per share, compared with C$1 billion, or C$1.46 per share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.75 per share.

Analysts on average had expected C$1.72 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)