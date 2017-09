TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal said on Friday it has tied up with Shell Canada to install more than 400 ATMs at Shell locations across Canada.

The Toronto-based bank said the arrangement expands on the existing partnership between BMO and Shell and it will increase BMO’s out-of-branch ATM network by nearly 40 percent.

BMO will begin rolling out the ATMs at Shell locations this spring, with completion planned for early summer. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing byu W Simon)