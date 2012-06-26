FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMO sees more cost savings from M&I takeover
June 26, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

BMO sees more cost savings from M&I takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal expects cost savings of more than $400 million from its 2011 acquisition of Wisconsin lender Marshall & Ilsley, higher than previous estimates, the bank said in an investor presentation on Tuesday.

BMO, Canada’s No. 4 bank, doubled the branch count of its U.S. Harris Bank unit with the $4.1 billion purchase last year. It unveiled the new cost savings estimate in an investor presentation in Chicago.

BMO had previously said it expected synergies of more than $300 million. The bank also reiterated its medium-term goal of profit of more than $1 billion from its U.S. retail and wealth business.

