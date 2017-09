Sept 11 (Reuters) - Investment manager BMO Global Asset Management, part of the Bank of Montreal, appointed Luis Martin Hoyos head of sales for Spain, effective immediately.

He joins from BlackRock, where he was the head of retail and institutional sales for the Iberia region.

Martin Hoyos will be based in London and relocate to Madrid in October. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)