MOVES-BMO Global names James Tomlinson as sales director

July 1 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of BMO Financial Group, said it appointed James Tomlinson as sales director to its UK wholesale team.

He joins from Muzinich & Co Inc, where he was an associate director for more than a year.

Tomlinson will report to John Bennett, head of UK wholesale, BMO Global said on Wednesday.

In the UK wholesale market, Tomlinson will focus on asset managers, wealth managers and family offices. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)