FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BMO Global names James Tomlinson as sales director
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BMO Global names James Tomlinson as sales director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of BMO Financial Group, said it appointed James Tomlinson as sales director to its UK wholesale team.

He joins from Muzinich & Co Inc, where he was an associate director for more than a year.

Tomlinson will report to John Bennett, head of UK wholesale, BMO Global said on Wednesday.

In the UK wholesale market, Tomlinson will focus on asset managers, wealth managers and family offices. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.