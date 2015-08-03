FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Monique Chan named CEO of BMO Private Bank Asia
August 3, 2015

MOVES-Monique Chan named CEO of BMO Private Bank Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMO Financial Group has appointed Monique Chan chief executive of BMO Private Bank Asia.

Chan, who took on the role on Monday, is responsible for handling the bank’s private banking business in Asia and building partnerships within BMO across private banking, capital markets and global asset management sectors.

She reports to Myra Cridland, the head of BMO private banking, and to Albert Yu, chief executive of BMO Financial Group in Asia.

Chan previously worked at Edmond de Rothschild Group, where she was CEO and head of Asia, responsible for developing the group’s private banking and asset management business in the region.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
