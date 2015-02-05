FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bmp media investors to change business purpose
February 5, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-bmp media investors to change business purpose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 5 (Reuters) - bmp media investors AG :

* Said on Wednesday Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved to propose change in company’s business purpose to shareholders at General Stockholders’ Meeting on June 17

* Said reason for this decision was current interpretation of the German Investment Code by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority

* Said planned to submit amendment to governing charter with regard to business purpose of bmp media investors AG to General Stockholders’ Meeting for decision

* Said not only intends to avoid incalculable risks arising from different interpretations of KAGB, but are also convinced that reorganisation as operating industrial holding company will sustainably increase company’s stock market value

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
