Oct 16 (Reuters) - bmp media investors AG

* Says net profit of 0.1 million euros for first nine months of 2014

* Says still anticipates net profit for year 2014

* Says net asset value (NAV) of 98 cents per share (previous year: 95 cents per share) as at Sept. 30

* Says 9 month revenue from sale of investments remained low at 0.1 million euros (previous year: 0.4 million euros)