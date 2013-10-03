FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian prosecutors seek JPMorgan indictment for Paschi-Antonveneta deal
October 3, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 4 years ago

Italian prosecutors seek JPMorgan indictment for Paschi-Antonveneta deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Siena prosecutors requested that JPMorgan Chase & Co stand trial for obstructing regulators as part of a wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s purchase of Banca Antonveneta , said a judicial source.

Prosecutors allege JPMorgan withheld information from Italian regulators about a 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) financing the New York-based bank arranged for Italian bank Monte Paschi’s takeover of domestic rival Antonveneta in 2008.

Prosecutors are also seeking indictments against seven people, including former Monte Paschi managers Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni, for obstructing regulators, market manipulation and falsifying filings, the judicial source said.

