Monte dei Paschi, Italian bank shares tumble

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi shares were suspended limit down in Milan on Monday, on an analyst “sell” recommendation, and other bank shares were sharply lower.

At 1423 GMT, Monte dei Paschi shares were down 4 percent at 0.22 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo shares were down 3.57 percent, and UniCredit shares were down 2.2 percent.

Two traders said that a “sell” report from Societe Generale triggered the sell-off. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, Blaise Robinson, Sudip Kar-Gupta, and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Francesca Landini)