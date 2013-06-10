FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi, Italian bank shares tumble
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Monte dei Paschi, Italian bank shares tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi shares were suspended limit down in Milan on Monday, on an analyst “sell” recommendation, and other bank shares were sharply lower.

At 1423 GMT, Monte dei Paschi shares were down 4 percent at 0.22 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo shares were down 3.57 percent, and UniCredit shares were down 2.2 percent.

Two traders said that a “sell” report from Societe Generale triggered the sell-off. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, Blaise Robinson, Sudip Kar-Gupta, and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.