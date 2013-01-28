Monte dei Paschi's shares suspended limit up

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of scandal-hit Monte Paschi were indicated sharply higher in pre-opening trade on Monday, and were suspended limit up in early trade.

Italy’s third-biggest lender, which needs state loans to stay afloat, last week revealed opaque derivatives trades, conducted between 2006 and 2009, that could cost it up to 720 million euros.

The bank says the review of trades and their impact on accounts is due to be completed in the first 10 days of February. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)