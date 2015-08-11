FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW's car sharing to seek franchise partners -Handelsblatt
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 11, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BMW's car sharing to seek franchise partners -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Drive Now, the car sharing business run by BMW and car rental firm Sixt will allow third-party companies to run their business as a franchise in some cities, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing Drive Now executive Nico Gabriel.

Drive Now is due to launch in Copenhagen, Handelsblatt said, and will work together with Deutsche Bahn unit Arriva Plc to put a fleet of 400 electric cars on the road.

A spokesman for Drive Now declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)

