BMW Q4 automotive profit slides 12 pct on tech investment costs

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW said fourth-quarter operating profit at its core automotive division fell 12 percent due to increased spending on fuel-efficient technology, but raised its dividend to 2.60 euros a share.

The world’s largest premium carmaker said on Thursday that the segment’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped to 6.66 billion euros ($9.26 billion) due to the expenditure for new technologies and the cost of launching new products.

BMW’s automotive EBIT margin, the best gauge to benchmark profitability with peers, was 9.4 percent in the quarter, compared with 10.6 percent in the year-earlier period.

That was still higher than the 8 percent quarterly return on sales achieved by rival Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Cars division.

For 2013, BMW proposed a dividend of 2.60 euros a share for common stock, up from 2.50 euros in 2012, and 2.62 euros a share for preferred stock.