BMW threatens to pull plug on Brazil plant plan

MUNICH, March 13 (Reuters) - BMW threatened to pull the plug on its plans to build a new assembly plant in Brazil if new government policies created the conditions under which it could not profitably make cars.

“We will not go to Brazil in order to make losses,” production chief Frank-Peter Arndt told reporters on the sidelines of the group’s annual presser on Tuesday.

Currently the plans entail building the site either in the province of Sao Paolo or Santa Catarina. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger)