June 23, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

BMW extends contract with Brilliance China by 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - BMW said on Monday it extended its partnership with Chinese joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd by 10 years.

The Munich-based auto maker has been working together with Brilliance since 2003 and today builds 3-series and 5-series vehicles, also helping its Chinese partner develop engines and a next generation minibus.

A spokesman for BMW said the contract had been extended again.

Foreign automakers are required to structure their China investments as joint venture companies with state-owned enterprises, and are limited to a 50 percent ownership.

In addition to the ownership threshold, the current policy calls for foreign automakers to set up a jointly-run technical centre in China and to transfer certain technologies to their local partners.

German newspaper Die Welt on Monday reported the contract between BMW and Brilliance China had been extended until 2028. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

