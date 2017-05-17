UK union suspends BMW strike action to consider new pensions deal

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest trade union Unite said it was suspending further strike action at BMW's British plants so that workers could consider a new offer from the German carmaker regarding pension provisions.

Last month, Unite said it would hold a total of eight strikes at four sites, including the Mini and Rolls-Royce factories, after 93 percent of employees backed industrial action in protest at plans to close the firm's final salary pension schemes.

"The planned strike action will be suspended while members consider BMW's offer over the coming days," National Officer Fred Hanna said.

"While Unite is not recommending the offer, as it will have different outcomes for different people and their pensions, members should be proud that by standing together they have forced BMW into making this offer." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)