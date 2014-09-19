FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW extends CFO contract, drops age limit for board members
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
September 19, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BMW extends CFO contract, drops age limit for board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - BMW said it will extend the contract of 59-year-old Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner by another two years, a radical step for the German auto maker which has until now forced its board members to retire at 60.

Eichiner’s contract was due to expire next year. His term has been extended until May 2017, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“We are delighted to extend our excellent working relationship with Dr. Eichiner as CFO,” said Professor Joachim Milberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG.

The move opens the door to extending Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer’s contract beyond 2016. Reithofer’s contract is not due to be deliberated by the supervisory board until next year.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger, Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.