AUTOSHOW-BMW expects double-digit pct sales growth in China -exec

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - BMW Group expects sales growth in China to climb by a double-digit percent in 2012, a senior executive said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists at the opening of the Beijing Autoshow, Ian Robertson, sales chief at BMW, also said the company expects another record sales year worldwide.

In 2011, BMW Group sold about 1.6 million cars worldwide, and in the first quarter of this year, it sold about 426,000, also a record. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ken Wills)