BMW agrees to pay $820 mln subsidies to China dealers
January 5, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BMW agrees to pay $820 mln subsidies to China dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW has agreed to pay 5.1 billion yuan ($820 million) worth of subsidies to its dealers in China to help cover their losses accrued last year, the country’s main car dealer association said on Monday.

The agreement came after negotiations between BMW and its dealers, according to Song Tao, deputy secretary general of the China Automobile Dealers Association.

BMW said in a statement it had reached an agreement with its China-based dealers but declined to give further details or confirm the subsidy amount. ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

