BMW to raise China capacity to 400,000 cars in next 2 years -CFO

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW plans to raise capacity at its two Chinese factories to 400,000 cars over the next two years, finance chief Friedrich Eichiner said on Wednesday.

Munich-based BMW will also double the number of models built in the world’s largest auto market to six from three, the CFO said in remarks prepared for delivery in Beijing.

“We are strengthening our focus on meeting the needs and aspirations of our Chinese customers,” Eichiner said.

Capacity at the plants in Dadong and Tiexi currently stands at about 300,000 vehicles, according to BMW.