BMW names Brilliance JV boss as new China chief
November 9, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BMW names Brilliance JV boss as new China chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - BMW named Olaf Kastner to oversee the German carmaker’s business in China, where it has been losing some ground to rival Mercedes in recent months.

Kastner will take over the job on Dec. 1, replacing Karsten Engel, who is returning to Germany, BMW said on Monday.

Kastner was previously head of the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture, which makes vehicles for BMW and its Chinese partner Brilliance China Auto Holding. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

