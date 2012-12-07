FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW names new head of key China operations
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 7, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

BMW names new head of key China operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, appointed its 54 year old German sales chief Karsten Engel to head up the group sales operations in China, the company’s single biggest market.

“His responsibilities will also include the coordination of the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture,” BMW said in a statement, adding that Engel will start the new role in March.

Previously the sales executive had gathered experience in Asia during his time as head of BMW Korea and BMW Thailand.

BMW appointed the 47 year old Roland Krueger to replace him as head of its German sales operations. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.