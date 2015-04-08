FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW recalls 53,000 X3s in China on risk of short circuit
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

BMW recalls 53,000 X3s in China on risk of short circuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - BMW AG will recall 53,317 imported X3 models in China because a fault in the engine wiring harness and fuel supply system could cause the vehicles to short circuit, the country’s top safety regulator said Wednesday.

The cars’ engines could slow, shake or turn off as a result, according to a statement on the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine’s website.

The recall affects xDrive20i, xDrive28i and xDrive35i X3 models produced between October 2011 and December 2013.

A BMW spokesman in Germany said the recall only affected China. (Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING and Edward Taylor in FRANKFURT; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.