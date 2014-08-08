BMW to cut auto part prices in China by 20 pct in response to govt concerns

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW said on Friday that it would cut the prices of more than 2,000 spare parts sold in China by 20 percent on average in response to the concerns expressed by the country’s anti-monopoly watchdog.

BMW is adjusting prices following the National Development and Reform Commission’s concerns about the country’s vehicle and spare parts market, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The price cut will take effect on Aug. 11. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ryan Woo)