FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss court confirms 156 mln Swiss franc fine against BMW
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 4, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss court confirms 156 mln Swiss franc fine against BMW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court has upheld a 156 million Swiss franc ($157 million) fine against German luxury carmaker BMW that anti-trust authorities levied in 2012, the court said on Friday.

It dismissed an appeal by BMW in a ruling that can be appealed to the Swiss Supreme Court.

The court “finds that the contractual clause which bans exports by BMW dealers located in the European Economic Area to countries outside the EEA and therefore also into Switzerland constitutes an unlawful vertical territorial restriction within the meaning of the Swiss Cartel Act,” it said in a media release. ($1 = 0.9929 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.