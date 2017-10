FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, expects the weak euro will contribute earnings in the medium to high hundreds of millions of euros this year, finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

He forecast vehicle sales in China, BMW’s single largest market, would rise by between 20 to 25 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)