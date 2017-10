FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW shrugged off a weak European car market to post its second best ever quarterly operating profit highlighting the growing divide between prospering export oriented premium auto makers and their ailing mass market peers.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 2.27 billion euros ($2.80 billion), above consensus of 2.19 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; writing by Edward Taylor)