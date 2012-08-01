BMW to hire 3,200 staff to settle dispute -sources

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BMW has offered to increase its domestic workforce of full-time staff by a net 3,200 jobs by the end of next year to settle a long-running dispute with its German unions over its widespread use of temporary workers, two sources told Reuters.

Originally, BMW had hoped to ink a deal with its German labour leaders by July 18, in time to present the results to employees at a company townhall meeting at its Munich plant, but talks were delayed.

“Now the only thing that is left is resolving some minor legal details,” one person familiar with the matter said. “Actually the deal is ready for signing, but it’s normal that some of the works councils still have to do some last minute coordination with their local committees.”

The net number of new permanent jobs created at BMW over the next 18 months could still change somewhat from the 3,200 figure, but “it will be in that ballpark amount”, according to the second source.

Should an agreement not be finalised before the end of this week, it could be delayed until the end of the month due to the start of summer holidays in the German state of Bavaria, where three of its four biggest German car manufacturing plants are located.

Both BMW and its German works council declined to comment.

“We cannot make any statement on the details as long as the negotiations are ongoing,” a spokesman for BMW said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)