Starting 2016, BMW can do without PSA if needed
August 1, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Starting 2016, BMW can do without PSA if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BMW’s new production architecture for 3, 4 and 6 cylinder petrol and diesel engines will give it greater economies of scale, securing its profitability should a current small petrol engine manufacturing partnership with France’s PSA not be renewed.

“We need the cooperation engines between PSA and BMW but from 2016 on, our modular engine system will give us the opportunity as well -- if we need it -- to use our own engines as profitable as before,” Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer told analysts during a conference call. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

