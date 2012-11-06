FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW aims for 8-10 pct Autos EBIT margin in 2013
November 6, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

BMW aims for 8-10 pct Autos EBIT margin in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, sees no reason why its core car business cannot achieve an operating profit margin next year in line with its targeted range of 8-10 percent, the company’s finance chief said on Tuesday.

“We still haven’t even finished our planning for 2013 at this point, so we cannot make a concrete statement. We continue to expect that this corridor of 8-10 percent will be stable, also for 2013, I would like to emphasise that,” Friedrich Eichiner told a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

